Getting started right away with new fitness resolutions

The soggy weather on New Year's Day did not stop people from getting out and getting started with their new fitness resolutions.
The Lima Family YMCA saw a good turnout for its first day open in the new year. There were regulars in attendance, and some newbies finding inspiration for the year ahead.
While many others use January 1st for rest and relaxation, Angela Fronzaglia, a swimmer with the Lima YMCA Barracudas, is using her day off to train for her 2021 goals.
“I feel like I need to get more into not going for records that nobody has but try beating records and getting to zones and all that," she explains.
Olivia Lugibihl, an athlete at Grace College in Indiana, is a regular at the YMCA. She has some advice if you are just getting started on your new workout ambitions.
“Just take it day by day, I think," she says. "Just enjoy the fitness journey and realize it’s more of a lifestyle than setting goals all the time.”
Lugibihl says seeing the extra people in the gym on Friday gave her motivation in her own workouts.