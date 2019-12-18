Gingerbread Competition Winners Announced

A holiday favorite raised $500 to help feed children in our community.
Winners of the 1st Winter Walk Gingerbread House competition were announced today(12/18/19). There were 20 entries, and all looked delicious. The “People’s Choice” award went to Ashley Blake for her “Downtown Lima Shops” display which also garnered her 1st place in the Masters category. She says it took a month to complete from design to construction. All the houses were auctioned off to raise money for the “Meals til Monday” program. Blake encourages others to take part next year.
Ashley Blake said, “I would definitely recommend participating next year. It was a lot of fun putting something together and the main thing is that we were able to raise money for Meal till Monday.”
Organizer Jodie Robinson added, “We were able to collect $500 and that will feed 3 children for an entire year. We’re really excited about that and what a great cause it is. The entries were just amazing and for people to take some of their time and energy and create something special for a good cause we appreciate it.”
Plans are already underway for next year’s gingerbread house competition.