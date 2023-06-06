Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are inviting area girls to come see what they are all about

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's your Earth, and the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are inviting you to come with them to explore it.
Tuesday marked the start of a scouts camp for girls who cannot join a troop due to factors like lack of leadership, transportation, and other obstacles their families face. The three-day camp offers nature-related activities and educates the girls about the meaning of being a Girl Scout. The Girl Scouts are still welcoming non-members to attend Wednesday and Thursday. There is a registration fee of $25. But financial help is available.
"We're tie-dying; we had the Noon Optimist Club today and did gardening. Soil and water are coming out each day; we're fiddling with knife safety skills, all kinds of stuff. We're playing water games on Thursday, like relay races and stuff," commented Heather Jenkins, senior community development manager.
"It's a good thing to do in your free time, and it also gets you very involved with the community and helping people around you," said Reagan Bryan, Girl Scout cadet.
The Girl Scouts camp starts at 9:00 a.m. and finishes at 3:30 p.m. Every child attending the camp must bring a packed lunch and a full water bottle for each day. Registration can be done online at gswo.org/ecocamp.