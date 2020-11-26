Giving Thanks meal in St. Marys overcomes COVID to help the community

St. Marys volunteers served over one thousand meals during their Giving Thanks Community Meal, which is around two hundred more than in years past. The coronavirus not only forced some changes for people attending the event, like having either drive-thru pick up or delivering them to people who are stuck at home. But the virus also created challenges for organizing the event, because some of the committee members contracted COVID back in October. But as people took on new tasks and planning move forward; they are glad to continue this Thanksgiving tradition.
“Very thankful and with so much to be thankful for. It’s been a hard year for everybody and to know we can give back and help others and to be away from our families to do this and bring brightness and food to some people who maybe couldn’t get it or don’t have the resource to get it. It means a lot to all of us,” says Lisa Euckert of the Giving Thanks Community Meal, St. Marys
This was the 21st year for the Giving Thanks meal in St. Marys.