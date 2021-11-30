Giving Tuesday throughout the community

Giving Tuesday is a perfect time to give to organizations in the community.
Giving Tuesday is a movement the Tuesday after Thanksgiving where people are encouraged to do good and donate to charities in their own area. The Salvation Army is one group that is reaping rewards in the campaign as they start to ramp up donation efforts ahead of the holiday season. They are beginning to get more kettles out in Lima, which is one of their biggest fundraising events of the year and helps not just during the holidays.
Major Debbie Stacy of Lima Salvation Army said, “Well what people don’t understand in the Salvation Army, this is our major fundraiser. So, Giving Tuesday is another push to help that fundraiser, because it not only helps everybody at Christmas time, but it goes to help the rest of the year going into 2022 so it gives even farther than Christmas season.”
Stacy will be participating in a nationwide effort for Salvation Army officers to collect as much money as they can in 4 hours on Friday. She will be at Sam’s Club from 3 to 7 p.m.