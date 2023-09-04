Glenn looking to add Housing Court to Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima Councilman is working on introducing legislation to create a housing court in the city.
6th ward Councilman Derry Glenn has been working for months gathering information to create program in Lima Municipal Courts to help with disagreement between landlords and tenants. He hopes to have a proposal for his plan in the hands of the city council before the end of the year to decide if they want to move forward with it. Other cities have housing courts, and Glenn says the city needs to find a similar way to deal with the Landlords and tenants that operate in bad faith in Lima.
“I’ve seen it, I’ve heard it. I have walked in and seen how these conditions is and that makes the good landlords look bad, some of the bad ones do,” says Glenn. “You know, we need to make it happen here, you know, we all have been talking and talking, now it’s time to step up and put a plan together.”
Lima’s Community and Economic Development committee is already looking a potential legislation to create a Landlord Rental Registry. Those talks are ongoing, and Glenn says he would like to see his legislation to create the Housing Court be considered too.