Glenn, organizers talk about homeless aid in Lima

Lima City Councilor Derry Glenn held a press conference to discuss homelessness in the City of Lima.
Councilor Glenn along with community organizers held a press conference at Fresh N Faded barbershop where they called on the community to support the Lima Homeless Coalition. The coalition is looking to receive donations and go out into areas where there are homeless communities and pass out hygiene products as well as items to get them through the winter such as bedding and clothing. The efforts are a part of the coalitions messaging of helping homeless people receive support, housing, and counseling.
Taylor Pennington, Community Organizer said, “I think it is going to be very impactful. I know that there is a lot of organizations who are already doing similar work, but unfortunately sometimes the homeless community for whatever reason, pride or unable to get to those locations to actually get what is being donated, the difference in what we are doing is we are going to them.”
You can find donation boxes at Fresh N Faded as well as the Black Lace Hair Salon.