GLSM will see full crowd for Memorial Day, other holiday weekends

Memorial Day is the first holiday weekend of the summer and a lot of people have the same idea-- wanting to spend it at Grand Lake St. Marys.
There weren't too many campers to be seen at Grand Lake State Park Campgrounds on Thursday, but don’t expect to see the same next weekend. The whole campground is expected to be filled with families pulling in their campers or pitching a tent to celebrate Memorial Day. The manager of the park, David Faler, says they’ve been gearing up for a busy summer.
Faler says, “Memorial day weekend is typically our kickoff to the summer, it’s the first holiday of the summer season, the camping season. We’ve been very busy, we’re booked completely for memorial day.”
Faler also says they are also fully booked for the other holiday weekends over the summer including the fourth of July and Labor day.