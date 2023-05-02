(WLIO) - General Mills says it is recalling some flour products over salmonella contamination.
According to a release from the FDA, the company issued a nationwide recall of its bleached and unbleached flour after discovering salmonella during a sampling of its five-pound bag. The recall includes two, five, and ten-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour with a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. General Mills is encouraging customers to check their pantries and dispose of any product affected by the recall.