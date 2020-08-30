A golf outing in Ottawa raised money for mentor programs for local youth.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Putnam County held their ninth annual Golf for Kids' Sake scramble on Sunday. The golf outing was held at the Pike Run Golf Club in Ottawa.
All funds raised at the golf outing will go to support Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs in Putnam County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has directly affected the organizations, limiting their interaction with local youth in the county.
"We have to take different initiatives and do a lot of online stuff, so there is more expense." explained Todd Pester. "We are trying to raise money so we can help the kids with mentoring throughout our programs."
Currently, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Putnam County have 70 kids that are in their in-school programming, with an additional ten kids in their community based programming.
"There is a lot of kids that need help with homework and a variety of different things," said Todd. "This time of year especially with the mental awareness and different things like that, its very important that we have those funds so we can make sure we are taking care of the needs that they have."
28 teams participated in the event. Prizes were available for the first, second, and third highest scores as well as hold prizes for men, women, and seniors.
Each team received a package that included golf for four, two carts, range balls, drink tickets, goodie bags, and two meals.