Golf outing held for good cause

Golfers hit the links Wednesday for a good cause.
The Allen Lima Leadership hosted the 6th annual Teddy Bear Golf Outing on Wednesday at Hidden Creek Golf Course. The event was supposed to be held on September 22nd but was rained out. The format was a 4-person scramble shotgun start, that was 80 plus golfers around the area coming together for the outing. The event had sponsors as well, which will go to help with providing teddy bears to area children while they stay in the hospital.
Matt Childers, Executive Director of the Allen Lima Leadership said, “It’s been an awesome opportunity to be out here today with all of the good folks from this community and being able to raise some funds really for children, and that’s really the biggest piece of this. It’s always about the kids, and it’s always about the children getting these teddy bears when they are in the hospital.”
The Allen Lima Leadership is accepting donations for the teddy bear fund. You can email ALL@wcoil.com.