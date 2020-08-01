Golf outing helps built memorial for fallen Allen County soldiers

It may have been a rainy day outside on Saturday, but that didn't stop local golfers from hitting the links to help raise money for the Allen County War Memorial. This was the 5th year for the golf tournament which has helped raise funds for the design and engineering work for the future two-acre memorial that will honor the 770 Allen County solders that have lost their lives in war, going all the way back the Mexican war.
“So we want to try to tell as much about each one of those veterans as we can,” says David E. Paxton, Sr. Allen County Veterans Memorial Foundation. “The theme of our site is “Faces of War” as we want to tell about each one of those who died and we also want to share the impact war has been on the families of the fallen.”
Paxton says they are hoping to break ground next spring on the first phase of the memorial. For more information about the project, you can log on to allencountyveterans.org.