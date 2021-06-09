Golf program promotes skill development in both the game of golf and life

A program taught youth important life skills that they can use on and off the golf course.

The Mulligan's Golf Association's Youth Golf Program was held on Wednesday with area youth learning the basics of the game of golf. Intermediate and advanced skill development was also the focus.

Organizers for the event say that the game of golf can teach youth a lot at a young age. For instance, the acceptance of making mistakes and the patience that you need in the game and in life.

The lesson was held at Tamarac Golf Course located at 500 North Stevick Road in Lima, Ohio.

The Youth Golf Program is held from June 7th through June 30th on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Youth can register on-site at the golf course.

