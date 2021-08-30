"GOOD" program (Going On Or Defeated) returns to Cridersville Elementary School

Learning that there is a solution for any problem was the topic at Cridersville Elementary School as the “GOOD” program was presented.
Inspirational Speaker Ron Derry lost his eyesight in 1995 and as an educator, he found a way to keep teaching and inspiring students. He wants the students to succeed in whatever they want to do, and his message is simple, make “GOOD” decisions based on 4-basic principles.
“GOOD” creator Ron Derry explains, “It’s courage to make a change in your life if you think it’s best for you. It’s determination to carry out those actions. Perseverance to overcome difficult problems and evaluation to constantly ask yourself everyday am I heading down the right path in my life.”
“GOOD” stands for “Going On Or Defeated” and Derry hopes he can encourage the students to “Go On” when they hit a rough patch and not be defeated. Each semester one student in each class will be awarded a “GOOD” t-shirt if they meet the goals of the program. Derry’s program is sponsored by the Cridersville Lions Club.