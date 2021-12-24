Goodfellows helping all in the St. Marys Community have a Merry Christmas

The Goodfellows continue to make sure that everyone in the St. Marys community has a Merry Christmas. For over 40 years, the group has provided presents and food for families in the St. Marys school district that are in need this time of year. Many school and community organizations contribute funds to purchase the items that are given out. This year they are helping over 230 families have a better Christmas. After decades of doing the holiday giveaway, the process is like a well-oiled machine.
“There are so many organizations each are in charge of their own job,” says Renee Caywood of the Goodfellows. “People are in charge of delivery workers, people are in charge of logistics, of the food, getting people signed up. The community members help share names of people who need these services, and need help with having a better Christmas. It’s a wonderful joint effort.”
The goodfellows have a core group that handle the logistics of this operation, but it takes dozens of volunteers to pull this off each year, including members of the St. Marys National Honor Society, who help get things ready for Christmas Eve when everything gets packed up and delivered to the families.
“I have been a part of it for 24 years,” adds Caywood. “But there are many here that have been here most of the ride and others that are training to take over and we are hoping to continue this for many, many years to come. So, our St. Marys community always has a nice Christmas.”
Pretty much after the last box is delivered, the Goodfellows are looking at next year’s fundraisers to keep this tradition going.
