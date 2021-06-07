Goodyear has completed acquiring Findlay-based Cooper Tire for $2.5 billion.
The announcement was made back in February that the two Ohio tire manufactures would be merging, which will solidify Goodyear's position as the third-largest tire brand in the world. The combined company will be headquartered in Akron but Goodyear expects to maintain a presence in Findlay.
The sale will also combine both companies' strengths in light truck and SUV products. Both companies have been around for over 100 years and Cooper was North America's 5th largest tire maker before the takeover. The merger provides significant short and long-term financial benefits for Goodyear. The combined sales for both companies in 2019 were $17.5 billion.