An additional order is being added to Gov. Mike DeWine's guidelines for students to return to school.
It is now a requirement for all students K-12 to wear a mask. In the original order, only staff were mandated to wear masks in the schools and it was only recommended for students in third grade and up to wear one. But there are some exceptions for staff as well as some students who don't have to wear them. DeWine says he came to the conclusion after speaking to doctors on their recommendations. He also says to help out, FEMA will be distributing two million masks to schools.
"And we're doing it, frankly, to give our children, our teachers the best chance to succeed," DeWine said. "The best chance for whatever dreams you have for your child, whatever goals you have for your child this academic year. We are doing this so that child has the best possibility of achieving those goals."
The state also created a new way to look at how counties are doing with the virus. It ranks the counties on how many cases per capita they've had in the last two weeks. Mercer County was ranked the worst. Hancock County was listed with the fifth highest cases per capita and Allen County came in 11th.