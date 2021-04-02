Gov. DeWine and First Lady visit ONU's first mass vaccination clinic

The Governor and First Lady also made a stop to his Alma Mater on Friday to check out their first mass vaccination clinic.
Ohio Northern University marks the Governor's 20th mass vaccination site visit in the state. The university's Mobile Health Clinic began their tour of mass sites this week. On Friday alone, they are said to have given 550 doses. DeWine says he is impressed with what he's seen from the state's mass vaccination sites so far, and this is the right step in the fight against COVID-19.
“We’re getting more and more people vaccinated. It won’t be long until we have a third of all Ohioans vaccinated," says DeWine. "We should hit that figure next week sometime.”
These soon-to-be vaccinated Ohioans include college students. The ONU HealthWise Director, Michael Rush, says they will work to get them vaccinated by the end of the semester.
“We’re very excited for the opportunity for our students to be able to have some dedicated vaccine supply for them," says Rush. "We’ll likely offer some closed-pod clinics just for our students, but they’ll continue to be able to attend these mass vaccine clinics that we’re offering.”
He says next week's mobile clinics are expected to administer up to 2,200 doses.