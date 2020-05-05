Gov. DeWine announces $775 million in cuts to state budget

As many individuals felt the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday we see the impact it has on the state.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced $775 million in cuts to the state budget over the next two months. Before the pandemic, the state was projected to bring in $200 million more than estimated. At the end of April, it's estimated we will have a deficit of nearly $800 million. Cuts are being made to the following:
Medicaid: $210 million
K12 Foundation: $300 million
Other Education: $55 million
Higher Education: $110 million
All other agencies except ODRC: $100 million
DeWine has decided not to pull from the rainy day fund because he says Ohio will need to use it next year.
"We have an obligation to our schools, to our students, to our parents to give them as much predictability as we can," said DeWine. "And so, if we do not make these cuts now over the next two months, the cuts that we will have to make next year would have to be more dramatic."
$13.5 billion was provided to schools in the CARES Act. DeWine says schools will be pulling from that over the next year for support.