Gov. DeWine announces Public Service Announcements on COVID-19 safety practices

During his coronavirus briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine reiterated the safety measures the public needs to take to prevent spikes in coronavirus cases.
DeWine announced that three PSAs will be running on television from the state. They include health professionals reminding people of safe practices during the pandemic.
The state is seeing higher numbers, but it could be attributed to more tests being done. The lieutenant governor says the positivity rate has remained mostly unchanged. It's been between 4-6 percent since late May.
In regards to protesters, DeWine says he's all for their first amendment rights but asks protesters to wear masks and social distance.
"What your actions do, do impact other people," DeWine said. "So wear a mask. Keep social distancing. These are things that are very, very important. You can protest, get your point across, but it's imperative for everyone to keep the social distance, for everyone to do everything you can to slow down the spread of this virus."
DeWine also touched on the vandalism being done during protests. He says it's important people express themselves during protests, but the few inciting violence won't be tolerated. He says Ohio State Highway Patrol will seek prosecution for any vandalism case.
DeWine also added that we could see guidelines for schools within the next week.