Gov. DeWine, Attorney General asking for legislation on significant police reform plan

Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost announced a number of changes they are making to law enforcement and requesting more changes.
DeWine says the goal of this reform is police accountability, training, and transparency. He says this is a process that must be committed to for years to come.
What has been put in place is Criminal Justice Services will provide, for this year, six more hours of training on de-escalation training to any officer. What goes into that is officers understanding situations dealing with someone who may have a mental health condition or drug addiction. They'd also like the General Assembly to look for a way to be able to fund this training beyond 2020.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will now be given body cameras. DeWine has als asked the legislature to find a way to create funding to have every agency that doesn't have body cameras, to obtain them.
DeWine and Yost are asking the General Assembly for legislation on more changes:
They've asked to require the passing of a psychological test before anyone enters the police academy.
They've asked for the creation of a standard definition of "use of force." Also, all agencies would have to report any instance to the state Office of Criminal Justice Services. A public database would be created to contain not only statistics but the incident reports and more.
They've asked to ban chokeholds unless it's a life or death situation.
They've asked for independent investigations and prosecutions for all officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths. Agencies could use the attorney generals office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Also, OSHP which has traditionally investigated themselves will now require independent investigations by BCI.
Lastly, they asked for the creation of a Law Enforcement Oversight Board. It would be a governing board just like other professions have to answer to like doctors, lawyers, etc.. There is no process to take away someone's ability to be an officer unless convicted of a felony. An officer fired for misconduct in one department has the capability of going to work at another agency. The board would be housed under the Peace Officer Training Commission and would create a standard code of conduct. the board would have the authority to suspend or revoke a police license. Those who don't report violations could also face penalties from the board.
"My brothers and sisters who wear the badge, those bad cops and you know who they are, they're making your job and your mission harder," Dave Yost said, Ohio Attorney General. "Those few bad cops are putting your life in jeopardy. They're making you less safe on the street. They're why you're being painted with the same broad brush."
Last week, DeWine announced the start to his reform with another state certification requirement and law enforcement recruitment office.