Governor Mike DeWine has issued more orders in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which involves smaller gatherings, nursing homes, and schools.
A fifth case of the coronavirus has been confirmed Thursday. A 55-year-old male in Trumbull County, with no travel history outside of Ohio, was tested and found to have the virus. DeWine says he believes the confirmed number may be only a fraction of the people that are infected in Ohio and more will be confirmed to have the disease. DeWine has temporarily stopped visitations at nursing homes. Plus, he has also ordered all schools closed in the state starting the end of the school day on Monday through April 3rd.
“We have to take this action,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “We have to everything we can to have an interruption. We have to do everything we can to slow down of this virus.”
DeWine also says gatherings of 100 or more have been banned. That includes auditoriums, large conference rooms, stadiums, meeting halls, cafeterias, parades, fairs, and festivals. Governor DeWine urges the people of Ohio to practice social distancing during the epidemic.
March 12, 2020 Press Conference from Governor Mike DeWine on COVID-19. Note: Some parts of the live feed were removed due to satellite issues. You can see the uncut video on Your Hometown Stations Facebook Page.