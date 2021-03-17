Gov. DeWine continues to tour Ohio visiting vaccination sites

Governor Mike DeWine continues to go around the state visiting Ohioans getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor DeWine, along with his wife Fran, toured the vaccination clinic at the Portsmouth Ohio Health Department. One out of five Ohioans have started their vaccines, and 12% of the population has completed their vaccinations. Starting this Friday, people over 40 and those suffering from cancer, heart disease, and obesity will be eligible for the shot, then on March 19th, people 16 years of age and older can get vaccinated.