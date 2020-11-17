Gov. DeWine is hopeful with the news of vaccines on the way, but to bridge the gap of getting to that point, he says he has to take action.
DeWine has put a curfew in place beginning Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will go on for 21 days. DeWine's reasoning is that while masks and distancing are helpful, Ohioans need to cut down on the interactions they're having with people. The order primarily focuses on retail stores or places you can walk in. DeWine says people can still get carryout in that time, they can go to grocery stores or pharmacies. They can go to work and emergency services remain open.
"In addition to the curfew itself, I'm asking each Ohioan everyday to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others," said DeWine. "Or one thing that enhances your personal contact with someone, your emotional contact with them, but not a physical contact."
DeWine says he doesn't plan on shutting any businesses down. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted added this option was the least disruptive to the economy while also attempting to bring relief to hospitals.