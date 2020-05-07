Gov. DeWine gives dates to reopen bars, restaurants, and salons

Everyone has been wondering about bars, restaurants, and salons. Governor Mike DeWine answered those questions on Thursday.
We know retail will open on Tuesday, May 12th, and on May 15th, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services will be allowed to reopen. Also, on that day outside dining will be allowed. Then on May 21st, inside dining will open. There are guidelines created by the governor's working groups. For all businesses, all employees will wear face coverings with some exceptions in restaurants. Customers are encouraged to wear them and it’s up to businesses if they make masks mandatory.
Bars can open with restaurants, but both will have to create a floor plan to seat people at least 6 feet apart or with some sort of barrier. Open congregate areas will not be able to be used in these places. DeWine says this is a happy day but we cannot relax, the virus is still out there.
“It’s important to everyone out there in business and professions follow what your peers have come up with as being the best practices,” adds DeWine. “So, we can ensure that our employees are safe, and we can ensure that customers are safe and that people have confidence that they can in fact go out.”
There is still no word on when gyms can reopen. There will be no briefing from the governor until Monday when he is expected to make an announcement about child care and campgrounds.