Gov. DeWine indicates beginning to police reform

Gov. Mike DeWine announced his start to police reform following global protests over the death of George Floyd.
DeWine is urging the 400 police agencies in Ohio to seek certification with the state. 79% of agencies in Ohio are certified in use of force and recruitment standards by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. DeWine has added a new standard that police must meet in law enforcement response to protests. The state is also creating an office of law enforcement recruitment to help agencies hire and retain minority and women officers.
"We are not looking to give the small number of violent protesters a free pass," said DeWine. "Far from it. What we do want though is for peaceful demonstrators to feel safe when asserting their first amendment rights and for the public to be protected against violence and destruction of their property."
DeWine also says as of last week, 30 million pieces of personal protective equipment has been distributed in the state.