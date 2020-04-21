Gov. DeWine launches Testing Strike Team to expand Ohio's coronavirus testing capabilities

Gov. Mike DeWine announces the creation of a Testing Strike Team to find ways to get Ohio more testing products.
The team will be made up of former Ohio governors Richard Celeste and Bob Taft. They'll work with businesses, schools and public health officials to specifically come up with more reagent for testing kits. DeWine said it's in short supply. He said the FDA has approved the use of a new reagent by Thermo Fisher. Most Ohio labs already use their equipment. DeWine said this will greatly increase the state's ability to test, but more must be done.
"We want to reopen the economy, we want to get people back to work," said DeWine. "It's important we do it the right way, that we do it the safe way. And the ability to test and test further than we can do today is one of the components that will go into that safety. The others, of course, have to do with the workplace."
Jobs Ohio has also promised $50 million dollars to three banks that have small business clients to help provide more loans for those businesses. The Department of Agriculture also waived a requirement that now allows the department to assist county fair boards with upkeep and improvements to fairgrounds. DeWine said he isn't sure what is ahead for county fairs.