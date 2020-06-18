Gov. DeWine lays out plan for areas with coronavirus spikes

Although coronavirus cases made a jump today, Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio has been trending down in numbers, but he is concerned about a few places.
DeWine expressed his concern for the Southwest Ohio area. Counties in that area have seen a spike in cases. DeWine unveiled a plan to deal with hot spot areas like these. The National Guard will move into those hot spot locations and bring an increased amount of testing. That will allow health departments to conduct volunteer contact tracing. DeWine encourages people in these areas to get tested. But also remember, testing is available to anyone who wants it, now.
"I want to emphasize, we're at a new phase now," said DeWine. "We're at a phase where to be aggressive, we have to test more. We now have the capability of testing more. That capacity continues to go up. And so, we now can test anybody."
DeWine also announced a Hospital PPE Readiness Stockpile that Ohio hospitals should have. In case of any spikes at long term care facilities, it can be easily distributed.