Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted weigh in on COVID-19 in Ohio

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted paid a visit to Northwest Ohio to speak with the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, and he says that one of the biggest things to affect jobs and businesses here in Ohio is the coronavirus.
The lieutenant governor highlighted some of the things that his office has in mind to help with the workforce in the state of Ohio as he spoke with the chamber of commerce, but the recent confirmation of the coronavirus in the state may put a damper on things.
He says while COVID-19 will likely affect the state now, things planned for the future will be able to continue on.
"There’s going to be economic consequences when you have a slow down in the supply chain, fewer people traveling, but that still does not mean that there’s not going to be a demand for people to have job skills, specifically technical skills," Husted said. "We don’t expect that the short term offset should have any impact on our long-term goals for the workforce."
Gov. Mike DeWine gave his recommendations for people to follow after the state of emergency declaration. He said that we are in a "critical time" to save lives throughout the state - that means people may have to consider doing things like staying out of large groups of people.
Of course, indoor sporting events like high school basketball finals are coming up; DeWine spoke with Ohio High School Athletic Association director Jerry Snodgrass, and recommended that for those finals, people should just stay home.
"The recommendation is the for indoor events where there are spectators, that there be no spectators," DeWine said. "That event can continue on with the athletes and with those people who are essential to that competition."
Snodgrass did make an announcement that the OHSAA will be following the governor's recommendation, and as of now, only immediate family members will be allowed into those games.