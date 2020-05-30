Governor DeWine has called in the national guard to assist in the response to the violent protests happening in Columbus.
The call for extra enforcement was made this evening after the third day of protests at the state capital in response to the death of George Floyd. DeWine says he welcomes the voices of people who are focused on injustices like Floyd’s, but will not tolerate acts of violence or citizens being threatened.
The mayor of Columbus, Andrew Ginther, also imposed a curfew for the city from 10 P-M until 6 A-M starting tonight. He says it is not in place to stifle peaceful protests, but to protect the city from those who are taking this opportunity to become violent.
“We’re now at a point that we can no longer tell the difference between who is protesting for change and an end to racism, and who has only chaos and destruction in mind,” says Ginther.
The curfew will remain indefinitely, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has also been asked to help enforce criminal laws in the city.