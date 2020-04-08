Gov. DeWine pleas for hospitals to take advantage of Battelle services

Governor Mike DeWine continues to address the need for personal protective equipment in Ohio and made a plea to hospitals on Wednesday.
DeWine says Ohio does not have enough masks. He has made a plea to hospitals across the state asking them to take advantage of Battelle's sanitization service. DeWine says Battelle is now cleaning 160,000 masks a day. He asks health care workers not to throw masks out as well. Using Battelle's services, they can be cleaned up to 20 times. DeWine is also working on getting masks from China but says it has been a struggle.
"When you do not do that, you are really denying somebody else a mask because we only have so many," said DeWine. "And we're getting them in. We're trying to distribute them where it's appropriate where the need is the most. But we're a long way from being able to give the appropriate protection."
DeWine announced that Apple CEO Tim Cook has donated 100,000 N95 masks to Ohio.