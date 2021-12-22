Gov. DeWine reflects on 2021

The last 22 months have been tough for the nation and for Ohio as we continue to deal with the pandemic and the fallout from it. We sat down with Governor Mike DeWine to discuss this past year and the challenges the Buckeye State faced.
"I am very very optimistic about Ohio's future," says DeWine. "We've got a low cost of living, we have a great quality of life. It is a great place to start a business, it's a great place to raise a family and people are recognizing that."
The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on the Buckeye State and Governor DeWine. This past year he took some of the federal money to create a lottery system to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated. While the initial results got more shots in arms, Ohio is ranked close to the bottom of the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated, with only 10 other states ranked lower. DeWine says he is not discouraged but continues to push for vaccination and for people to get their booster shots.
"2.7 million Ohioans who have already got their first and second shot and now they are ready for their booster and they haven't got it yet," adds DeWine. "We just encourage those individuals in the next few days to get a booster shot because we know how very powerful that is. Our hospitals are filling up, whether it's in lima, or whether it is in Toledo, Cincinnati, Dayton and that is real, real concern."
DeWine thinks the biggest challenge now is that Ohio businesses are creating more jobs, but don't have the worker to fill them. He says the state needs to continue to invest in education to get people the skills to fill those jobs.
"You know a 50-year-old worker that needs to have his or her skills upgraded we have a program for that," says the governor. "It's called TechCred, and we pay companies to do it. And it works exceedingly, exceedingly well. So making sure that everybody has the ability, no matter their age, to live up to their God-given potential. It's good for them and it's good for the state."
DeWine says Ohio is ready to take off, and the next few months will tell how fast and far the state can go.
