Gov. DeWine says health orders are run by lawyers before they are issued

Governor Mike DeWine says he could close bars, restaurants, and fitness centers if Ohio's COVID numbers remain high. But businesses may put up a fight with that order.
According to cleveland.com, the governor has been sued around 25 times because of the health orders he issued during the pandemic, including one filed in Putnam County against making students, kindergarten through 12th grade, wear a mask in school. The state has won most of those cases. But if he goes through with re-closing bars, restaurants, and fitness centers, because he says mask-wearing is nearly impossible and the risk of spreading COVID is greater, he could face a legal backlash. Which he says he is ready for.
“Any order we do is done with great consultation with our legal team. We have some very good lawyers and sometimes judges disagree with what we do. We understand that we respect that and we follow the process. The process means we can appeal or don’t,” says DeWine. “We make those decisions based upon what best counsel advise is and we think is in the best interest for the people in the state of Ohio.”
State lawmakers have introduced bills that would limit any health order issued by the governor to two weeks, and to extend it past that time the Ohio legislature will have to vote on it. DeWine has said he would veto the bill if it made it to his desk.