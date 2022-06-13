Gov. DeWine signs bill to allow teachers to be armed

Governor Mike DeWine signs a law that will allow teachers, staff, and administrators to carry guns on school grounds this fall.
The new law says the Ohio school safety center requires at least 24 hours of training for educators and eight hours of requalification training each year after. School districts can require more hours of training for their employees if they want. DeWine says now that this is a law, it is not a requirement for school districts to have armed staff in their buildings.
"It does not require any school in the state of Ohio to arm teachers or their staff members," stated Governor Mike DeWine. "Schools are not required to do this, and we've also already seen schools that have made that decision not to do it, we've seen others schools that made the decision to do it, and we've seen a lot of schools that have not announced anything, but there's no requirement do it. Every school will make its own decision and again I will say, that schools that have school safety officers in those schools and have done other things may very very understandably make the decision that that is what they want to do and they do not want to arm anyone else."
DeWine says he will sign the capital budget on Tuesday which includes 100 million dollars for the school safety grant program to allow all school districts to make safety upgrades in their buildings.
