Gov. DeWine still optimistic that health orders will be lifted this summer

Ohio's mask regulations are not going to change much following the C.D.C. announcement Tuesday.
People have always been exempted from wearing masks outside so long as they were able to stay six feet away from others that do not live in their household. But Governor Mike DeWine says that rule may be tweaked slightly to align with the Center for Disease Control’s new guidelines.
DeWine is still optimistic that the state's health orders will be lifted this summer. Currently, he is sticking with his bar of 50 cases per 100,000 residents for a two-week period, which would mean falling to about 400 new cases per day. But he has indicated that he could consider a measurement based on vaccination rates versus the number of cases.
“Part of that is complicated, it’s complicated by the fact that no one knows what herd immunity will constitute, and nor are we sure exactly how many people are still carrying immunity even though not getting vaccinated,” says Gov. DeWine. “That is why it’s difficult to come up with an exact figure of what percentage of the population of Ohio would have to be vaccinated before we can achieve that herd immunity.”
With the lower number of new cases the past few days, the number per 100,000 residents is expected to fall slightly from 185.6 on Thursday when the new number is released.