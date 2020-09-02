Gov. DeWine taking more action to address Ohio traffic fatalities

Ohio's roadways have been a focus of Gov. Mike DeWine since he took office and he's taking more action to cut down on traffic deaths.
The Ohio State Highway air patrol will conduct targeted enforcement around Ohio Department of Transportation construction zones. I-75 in Allen County was mentioned as one of the locations. There have been 12 deaths in construction zones in Ohio this year.
DeWine is also signing an executive order to create an Ohio Traffic Safety Council. The goal will be to find ways to create safer roadways. The makeup of the group will be representatives of state agencies, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and more. There have been over 2200 citations in Ohio this year for people speeding over 100 mph.
"The role of this group will be to coordinate and monitor all statewide traffic safety initiatives," DeWine said. "Analyze the results, analyze the trends, advise my office on innovative ways to create safer roads through the four 'E's' of traffic safety. Education, enforcement, engineering, and emergency responses."
DeWine says the 154 deaths in July was the deadliest month on Ohio roadways since 2007.