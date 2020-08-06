Gov. DeWine test positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus has reached the highest level of Ohio's government. Governor Mike DeWine has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
DeWine took the test so he could be in Cleveland to greet President Trump at the airport during his Ohio visit. The governor is not showing any symptoms at this time and returned to Columbus. He and First Lady, Fran DeWine, were tested again there, and she is not showing any signs of the coronavirus. The Governor and First Lady will quarantine in their home in Cedarville for the next 14 days. He held a media conference to talk about his positive results, and he was asked about what lessons can be learned about wearing a mask.
“The lesson that should come from this is that we're all human, this virus is everywhere, this virus is very tough and yes you can contract it even when you're being very, very careful and even when you're wearing a mask,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “But your odds are just dramatically better.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also tested to greet the President, but he has tested negative. DeWine says he will be part of the coronavirus briefing from his home set for approximately 2 pm on Friday.