Gov. DeWine to address Ohio about COVID situation Wednesday night

Governor Mike DeWine will address the steep rise of COVID cases in a statewide briefing Wednesday night.

DeWine did not hold a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Instead, he will wait until Wednesday to talk about the critical stage Ohio is in battling COVID-19. The state's 13 highest numbers for new daily cases have occurred in the last 13 days, with Ohio setting their new record on November 10th with over 6,500 cases. The governor did not go into detail about what he will be specifically talking about during his address.

On Monday, the Ohio Hospital Association and the Department of Health held a press conference talking about how they are seeing more people hospitalized with coronavirus. Health officials believe that people have "COVID fatigue" and are not practice social distancing and not wearing masks when getting together with friends and family.

You can watch the Governor at 5:30 p.m. on our NBC and Fox stations, plus our Facebook page and website www.hometownstations.com.

 

