Gov. DeWine to hold virtual meetings with high COVID occurring counties

In the first of his twice a week news briefings, Governor Mike DeWine showed a list of counties that have the highest occurrence of COVID-19 in the state.
The list showed the number of cases per 100 thousand people over the last two weeks. In that top 20 list, six counties are in our viewing area, with Putnam, Auglaize, and Mercer topping the list.
Gov. DeWine announced that he would soon be setting up virtual meetings with high incidence counties.
"I’ll be there and my team will be there to listen to your concerns, listen to where you need us to help you," DeWine said. "We'll tell you where we can help you - these kind of meetings I think are very, very important."
The governor also encouraged counties to hold their own meetings to motivate their communities to work to slow the spread of COVID-19.