Gov. DeWine unveiling Ohioans Helping Ohioans advisory

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolled out an urgent health advisory Tuesday during his afternoon COVID-19 press conference, titled Ohioans Helping Ohioans.
The new order changes the order for healthy Ohioans to stay home, to a strong recommendation. Those most susceptible to COVID-19 are asked to continue to remain at home when possible.
The new order also incorporates much of the Stay Safe Ohio order, including continued practices of social distancing, limiting mass gatherings to 10 or less people, and frequent hand washing.
The order also includes many of the practices adopted by businesses to keep employees and customers safe.
DeWine called on Ohioans to take personal responsibility and do what they can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"What we do individually will be what saves Ohioans collectively," DeWine said. "Taking the protective actions that we are recommending today will not only help you, but they will help protect your love ones, they'll protect your neighbors, and they will help protect people you do not even know."
BMVs will also be opening back up around the state starting next Tuesday (May 25th), people are recommended to also consider the BMV's online services to avoid crowding in-person.