Gov. DeWine unveils dates for child care to reopen as well as several summer activities

While Ohioans didn't get the news they wanted on Monday, a wave of business openings has been announced during today's coronavirus briefing.
Gov. Mike DeWine said child care centers and day camps can return on May 31. Class sizes will be reduced based on age of the children, playgrounds will be accessible, but no field trips this summer. Drop off situations will look different, temperatures will be taken daily and hand washing will be done between activities. Instructors will have to do intensive cleaning to toys, surfaces and playground equipment. To help with cleaning costs and reduced size, $60 million of the CARES Act will be made available for child care.
Other businesses and activities that will be opening this month: on May 26 BMV's, gyms, fitness centers etc. can open. Pools can also open if they are regulated by health departments, no water parks or amusement parks. Also on that day, non-contact or limited contact sport leagues can begin. May 22 horse racing can start, but no casinos or racinos. May 21 campgrounds will open.
Guidelines for all of these will be posted on coronavirus.ohio.gov .