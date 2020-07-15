Gov. DeWine urges Ohioans to unite to prevent spread of Covid-19 by wearing masks

To prevent Ohio turning into the next Florida or Arizona, who are closing down businesses because of rising COVID cases, DeWine asking all Ohioans to wear a mask when they go out in public.
The governor first thanked everyone for all their hard work to flatten the curve in the spring. But with the recent number of cases on the rise, he is asking residents to step up again and wear masks in public to reverse the rapidly increasing spread of the virus. He stopped short of mandating masks across the state, but he says the consensus in medical, health, & business communities is that masks are critical.
“I'm asking each of you to take action now, to sacrifice now, so that our kids can be in school this fall,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “So, they can at least have a chance to play sports. So, our businesses can remain open, so Ohioans can continue earning a living and a paycheck and support their families.”
DeWine also addressed the talk about the connection between increased testing and rising case numbers. He said that testing has gone up by 87%, But the number of positive cases has jumped by almost 200%. He says the number of new cases is not just the result of increased testing.
Media Release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office 7/15/20: In a statewide address from his office in the Statehouse tonight Governor DeWine said that the state is at a critical point in the COVID-19 pandemic and implored Ohioans to take appropriate action to reverse the rapidly increasing spread of the virus.
“Today, more Ohioans are getting sick than at any previous point in this pandemic. We are sliding down a very dangerous path, with our once flattened-curve starting to sharpen and spike,” said Governor DeWine. “This is a worrisome, disturbing reversal of our progress -- a jarring reminder of just how quickly our fate can change.”
Governor DeWine commended Ohioans for doing their part at the beginning of the pandemic. However, with positive cases increasing, he reminded Ohioans that the choices they make today will impact the spread of the virus in the coming weeks. During the speech, grounded in scientific evidence and data, Governor DeWine reminded Ohioans about the efficacy of facial coverings to protect themselves, loved ones, friends, neighbors and other citizens. He also renewed the call to socially distance and limit public gatherings.
“I am calling on all Ohioans to once again unite. We must work together, support each other, and help each other through this challenging time. I’ve seen you do this. I know you can do this. Ohioans can continue to help our most vulnerable, while also protecting ourselves and our families. Together, we can be the Ohio where our hospitals are not overwhelmed, where our schools can open, where sports can start, and where our economy can continue to grow, Governor DeWine added.
A video of the address is available on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.
For more information about Covid-19, including testing locations, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov