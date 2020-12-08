Gov. DeWine wants Congress to get a COVID-19 relief bill done by the holidays

Gov. Mike DeWine spoke with both Ohio Senators on Capitol Hill and has a message for all of Congress.
DeWine is urging Ohio's Senators and the rest of Congress to pass a COVID-19 relief bill before the new year. The Senate is hung up on a $908 billion relief bill. Republicans are pushing for more liability coverages to go in the package, while Democrats want more aid for state and local governments. DeWine says it is underestimated how valuable the CARES Act was to things like unemployment, small businesses, and health care.
"We are now in a very dangerous stage," DeWine said. "Again, December, January, February there's no reason for any of us to think these are not going to be very tough months. Now, the vaccine is here, it's coming and hope and help is on the way and we're very happy about that. But we know it's going to take a while to work our way through that."
Unlike the CARES Act, the current proposal does not include direct payments to families.