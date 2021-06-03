There is still more work to be done to get more Ohioans vaccinated from the coronavirus.
Governor Mike DeWine introduced the newest winners of the Vax-a-Million giveaway during a briefing this morning. Amazon driver, Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo, is planning to use part of that million dollars to find a forever home for him and his family. Mayfield High school senior Zoie Vincent will use the four-year full-ride scholarship to start her down the path of becoming a pediatrician.
DeWine also talked about the vaccine rate in Ohio. 50% of adults 18 years old and older have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine. But he says he would like to see more Ohioans in the 18 to 49 age group get their shots, which will help continue to get the state back to normal.
“For 15 months we have had to play this game day today and this is no different,” says DeWine. “As we come out of this, as we are moving forward, we still need to finish the game. Finishing the game means more and more people vaccinated. We are going to continue to examine that and look at that and see what we need to do to get that done. If you look at our ability to save lives, if you look at our ability to keep people out of the hospital, if you look at our ability of the economy moving forward and people getting back to normal There is no substitute for the vaccine.”
DeWine says he has been in talks with some other companies about other incentives for people to get their COVID-19 shots and will be making that announcement soon.