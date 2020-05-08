Gov. DeWine weighs in on possibility of larger gatherings in the near future

At Governor Mike DeWine's latest press briefing, we asked the governor about larger gatherings.
The current "Stay Safe Ohio Order" limits gatherings to 10 people or less. With restaurants and bars opening soon, it was asked if the order would be revised to allow larger gatherings, since there may be more than 10 people at a time in these businesses.
The governor says there is no plan to revise the order right now. He says it's something they may consider when summer activities begin to open. But the dangers of how fast the virus spread are why he is choosing not to allow larger gatherings.
"The larger gatherings of group is just going to be the last things that we see come on," said DeWine. "These are the things that it's just very, very difficult to keep that spread from occurring."
DeWine says he wants to see how things go as more businesses open. States like Indiana already allow gatherings of 25 people or less.