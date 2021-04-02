Gov. Mike DeWine visits Allen County mass vaccination site

Governor Mike DeWine continuing his tour of vaccination sites around the state of Ohio.
The governor and his wife Fran visiting the Allen County Mass vaccination site Friday morning. This is the third day that the site has been open to distribute the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They got 2,500 doses for its first week. DeWine says there were 90,000 vaccines that went out statewide on Thursday, and Ohio is close to seeing 30% of residents getting at least their first dose. But his concern is with the rise of the variant cases in the state, especially the UK variant which continues to rise in the Northwestern part of Ohio.
“We have the firepower now with the vaccine and enough vaccine coming out every week that we continue to get vaccinated at this current rate we are going to be able to slow that variant down and ultimately be very successful,” says Gov. DeWine. “I think the summer will be still very very good.”
“We are seeing some increasing numbers that concern us here in Allen County as you heard in the northern part of the state,” says Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn. “We are hoping that people are really diligent about continuing to mask and social distance watching those gatherings, we are starting to see that as kind of a trend again we are really urging people to follow those protocols and get vaccinated.”
The Allen County mass vaccination site is accepting appointments for Thursday through Saturday next week. You can schedule your appointment by going to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.