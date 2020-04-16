Governor DeWine addresses businesses reopening at Thursday media briefing

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine continued his news update from the statehouse today.
Just before the press conference ended, Eran was able to ask Governor DeWine about how he's reassuring legislators that it's not time to open up businesses just yet. He clarified that there is a plan being developed and Ohio will begin to slowly open back up on May 1st.
A group of economic advisers have been putting a plan together learning from the businesses that were allowed to stay open. This doesn't mean we will be rushing to baseball games or concerts, but the key is developing a confidence that people will feel safe in public. We won't be completely out of the woods until there is a treatment, so the state will continue to monitor PPE and supplies while keeping this all fact-driven. DeWine says there are horrendous consequences if we don't do this right.
He also shared a fitting quote from Winston Churchill about where he thinks Ohio is right now. "This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."