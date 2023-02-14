Governor DeWine and Lt. Gov Husted want to require parental consent for kids on social media

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine wants to require parental consent for kids under 16 to get new accounts on TikTok, Snapchat, and other social media and gaming platforms.

Governor DeWine and Lt. Gov Husted want to require parental consent for kids on social media

DeWine's proposal names YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, but it would apply broadly, to any online website, service, product, or feature that requires consumer consent to register. It would not apply to e-commerce or online shopping. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says social media is intentionally addictive and harmful to children, and parents should know about it before it happens. A similar bill has received bipartisan support in the Democratic-majority Connecticut legislature but hasn't yet gone to a vote.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.