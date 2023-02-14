Governor DeWine and Lt. Gov Husted want to require parental consent for kids on social media

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine wants to require parental consent for kids under 16 to get new accounts on TikTok, Snapchat, and other social media and gaming platforms.
DeWine's proposal names YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, but it would apply broadly, to any online website, service, product, or feature that requires consumer consent to register. It would not apply to e-commerce or online shopping. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says social media is intentionally addictive and harmful to children, and parents should know about it before it happens. A similar bill has received bipartisan support in the Democratic-majority Connecticut legislature but hasn't yet gone to a vote.