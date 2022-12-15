Press Release from Van Wert Foward: (Van Wert, OH) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced state support for 12 mixed-use development projects that are expected to create more than $1.29 billion in new payroll and $2.3 billion in investments across Ohio. Van Wert Forward Phase II is one of the twelve projects supported with $896,134 in tax credits from the Transformational Mixed-Use Development (TMUD) Program administered by the Ohio Department of Development. The TMUD credits are awarded to organizations that demonstrate an ability to spur economic growth and social well-being, producing long-term, positive change for a community.

The Van Wert County Foundation, the vision-driving force behind Van Wert Forward is pleased to announce that this support is appropriated for Phase II, which is part of the historic rehabilitation of 19 largely vacant buildings in the Downtown Business District of Van Wert. Phase II will rehabilitate five buildings to house 15 residential units and 7,440 square feet of commercial space. The project is expected to create 35 full-time jobs and 46 construction jobs.

