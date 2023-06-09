June 9, 2023 Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks today announced funding for dozens of transportation safety projects aimed at preventing two specific types of deadly traffic crashes in Ohio.
A total of $54 million from ODOT's Highway Safety Improvement Program will go toward traffic safety projects in 30 counties. The projects will specifically reduce the risk of pedestrian-involved crashes and roadway departure accidents, both of which are responsible for increased fatalities in recent years.
"With Ohio's new distracted driving law, we're beginning to see drivers' focus return to the roads, but we must also ensure that the roads themselves are structurally safe as well," said Governor DeWine. "The infrastructure projects we're funding today will be designed to help prevent deadly crashes."
In 2021, fatal crashes involving pedestrians and roadway departures both reached their highest levels in years. A total of 176 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2021 as compared to 88 pedestrians killed in 2013. Pedestrian deaths decreased only slightly in 2022 to 165 fatalities. Roadway departure crashes killed 703 people in Ohio in 2021 and 688 people in 2022 as compared to 576 in 2013.
Safety projects that aim to prevent pedestrian fatalities include the installation of high-visibility crossings, advanced yield markings, improved lighting, and new traffic calming mechanisms, such as speedbumps. Pedestrian-activated signals near schools will also be installed.
To combat roadway departure crashes, safety projects will widen shoulders, flatten slopes, remove deep ditches, and install rumble stripes, especially on high-speed rural roads.
Today's funding is the second round of grant awards specifically dedicated to preventing these two types of crashes. In May 2022, Governor DeWine announced $51 million for projects to address roadway departures and pedestrian-involved crashes at locations in 32 counties.
“Since Governor DeWine took office in 2019, ODOT’s traffic safety program has risen to its greatest investment in the history of the department,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “This has allowed our team to address a variety of safety hotspots around the state, from dangerous intersections to now pedestrian-related crashes and roadway departure crashes.”
These grants are another step in Governor DeWine's comprehensive plan to improve the safety of Ohio's roads. Earlier this year, Governor DeWine signed a bill that significantly strengthens laws in Ohio related to the use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving. He also launched a new distracted driving awareness campaign to educate drivers about the new law.
Other driver safety initiatives launched by Governor DeWine include the improvement of the 150 most dangerous intersections in the state, the launch of the "Ready, Test, Drive!" virtual driver assessment program, the creation of the Ohio Traffic Safety Council, the development of a new work zone traffic enforcement plan, and the establishment of a juvenile court program that gives young drivers more access to advanced driver training.